SmarDex (SDEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $73.46 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $73.46 million and $373,495.91 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,677,148,130 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,676,398,384.970758 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00841693 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $347,433.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

