PAID Network (PAID) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,782.95

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $6,782.95 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.03969007 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $15,825.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

