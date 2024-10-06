PotCoin Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $2.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00107589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

