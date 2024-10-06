Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $292,629.85

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.72 million and $292,629.85 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000798 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,784,055 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

