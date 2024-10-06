Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.19 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Request has a total market cap of $73.94 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,579.81 or 0.99947870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09402958 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,199,876.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.