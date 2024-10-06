Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 7.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 804.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

GMAY opened at $36.19 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

