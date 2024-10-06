Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 5,869 Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mobile Infrastructure were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $66,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 104.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEEP opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

