PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCT. Longview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,353 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 895,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,121,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PCT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.63. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

