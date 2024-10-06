Rocket Pool Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $10.39 or 0.00016593 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $215.61 million and $6.26 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,753,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,753,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

