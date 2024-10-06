BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.94 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,579.81 or 0.99947870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00056803 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999877 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.