Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

