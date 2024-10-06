Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,812,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 399.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jackson Financial



Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

