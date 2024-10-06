Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.16.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE FOUR opened at $91.55 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

