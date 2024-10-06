Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $244.34.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
