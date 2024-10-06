Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

PSX opened at $138.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

