Quent Capital LLC Purchases 689 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:COP opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

