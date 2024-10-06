Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $8,038,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,673,685. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.