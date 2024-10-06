Quent Capital LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $265.36 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,896 shares of company stock worth $5,448,410 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

