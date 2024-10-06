Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1,563.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $49.68 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

