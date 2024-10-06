Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $37,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -157.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,532.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,812 shares of company stock worth $34,458,563. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

