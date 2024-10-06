Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $137.53 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

