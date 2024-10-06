SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,658,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

