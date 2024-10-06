Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VFH stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.