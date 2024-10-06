Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FAPR opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $572.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

