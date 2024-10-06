Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 333.42 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock worth $648,616,023. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

