Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,955 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after buying an additional 530,941 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.