Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,003 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $125,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Diageo by 12,174.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

DEO opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

