Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 8,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.