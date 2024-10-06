Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $87.45 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

