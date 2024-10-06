Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $430,000 Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

