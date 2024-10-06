Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

