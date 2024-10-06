ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EMO opened at $42.34 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

