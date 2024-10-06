Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

