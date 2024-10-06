Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,576,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,086.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $544.86 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.04 and a 200 day moving average of $545.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.