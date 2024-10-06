Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.71 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average is $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

