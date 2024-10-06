Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

JKHY opened at $182.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

