Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Revvity by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Revvity in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

