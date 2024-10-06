Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.99 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 108,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $58.23 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

