PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as low as $16.01. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

