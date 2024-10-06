BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.14. BTCS shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 142,894 shares traded.

BTCS Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

