Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.56 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 93.55 ($1.25). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 94.15 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,385,903 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 0.3 %
Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate
In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 1,008,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £988,526 ($1,322,265.92). Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius Real Estate
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
