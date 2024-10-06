Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.34 ($6.41) and traded as low as GBX 465 ($6.22). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 469 ($6.27), with a volume of 100,003 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.