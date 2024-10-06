Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.34 ($6.41) and traded as low as GBX 465 ($6.22). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 469 ($6.27), with a volume of 100,003 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £138.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,758.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 478.70.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

