Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 842.15 ($11.26) and traded as low as GBX 838 ($11.21). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.30), with a volume of 523,802 shares changing hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 844.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 842.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,385.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,114.75%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.