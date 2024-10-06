Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 842.15 ($11.26) and traded as low as GBX 838 ($11.21). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.30), with a volume of 523,802 shares changing hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 844.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 842.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,385.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,114.75%.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.