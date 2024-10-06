Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,210.21 ($16.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,196 ($16.00). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,222 ($16.35), with a volume of 430,831 shares trading hands.

Alliance Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,195.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,210.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 6.62 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,226.42%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

