Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as low as C$1.04. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YGR

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.504717 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.