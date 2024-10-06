Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.75. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 197,000 shares trading hands.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of C$78.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$40,759.03. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,950 and sold 397,920 shares valued at $235,160. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

