Stilo International (LON:STL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stilo International Plc (LON:STL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Stilo International shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 629,977 shares changing hands.

Stilo International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

Stilo International Company Profile

Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.

