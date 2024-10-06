GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.81 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.99). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 304 ($4.07), with a volume of 263,934 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.28) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBG

GB Group Price Performance

GB Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.19. The company has a market cap of £766.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.