GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.81 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.99). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 304 ($4.07), with a volume of 263,934 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.28) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.
