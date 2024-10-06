Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,438 shares changing hands.
Hurricane Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £155.02 million, a PE ratio of 194.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.79.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.
