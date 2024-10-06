ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.91 and traded as low as $29.00. ATS shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 89,842 shares trading hands.
ATS Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
